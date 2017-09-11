Klaipeda port closes cruise season

The arrival of the Bahamian-flagged Marco Polo in Klaipeda on Friday wrapped up the Lithuanian port's cruise season, informs LETA/BNS.

As many as seven cruise ships made their first-ever visits to Klaipeda during the cruise season, which opened on April 17 and closed on October 19, the port authority said, adding that the usual number was four to five.





A total of 58 cruise ships visited Klaipeda this year, bringing around 70,000 tourists to the port.