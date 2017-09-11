Belarus' road repairs may cause traffic restrictions at Lithuania's Medininkai checkpoint

The Lithuanian State Border Guard Service (VSAT) has warned of possible temporary traffic restrictions at the Medininkai checkpoint due to road repairs in Belarus on the other side of the border, reported LETA/BNS.

Medininkai-Kamenny Log is the largest checkpoint on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border, with around 3,000 vehicles and some 6,000 people crossing it daily, border guards said.





The nearest international checkpoints on Lithuania’s border with Belarus are those in Salcininkai and Lavoriskes.