Estonia: Drivers demanding EUR 1,000 minimum wage
According to the trade union, the minimum wage of an
internal goods driver is currently 620 euros per month and it is obviously not
enough.
Ullar Kallas, president
of ETTA, said that according to the Tax and Customs Board, there are 2,532
transport companies with 16,791 employees in Estonia. "The salary 1-619
euros is paid in nearly half of the companies, which is 40% of the total number
of employees. Essentially, these employees are paid less than the valid
collective labor agreement stipulates as minimum wage. A salary between 620 and
999 euros is paid in a third of companies, while only 14% of companies pay a
salary of more than 1,000 euros per month," Kallas said.
He added that according to the salary information
of the job search and recruitment portal CV-Online, the average net salary
of a driver is 906 euros and thus, there is a significant difference between
the salary information and the officially paid salary.
The Estonian Transport and Road Workers Trade Union has made
a proposal to the Union of Estonian Automobile Enterprises to start
negotiations and sign an extended sectoral collective agreement as well as
impose 1,000 euros per month as the minimum salary for internal drivers, the
conditions of which will be mandatory to fulfill for all market
participants.
The first round of talks between the Estonian Transport
and Road Workers Trade Union and the Union of Estonian Automobile Enterprises
will take place on Oct. 30 and during the negotiations, both parties will
invite employers that are not members of the union and drivers who are not
members of the trade union to actively present their opinions and add proposals
to the agreement to be signed.
