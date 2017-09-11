Latvijas Auto general meeting sacks association's council

Council of Latvijas Auto association of Latvian freight and passenger road transportation companies was dismissed at the association's general meeting today, informs LETA.

The vote had been called for by several members of the association. All fifteen council members were dismissed from the council: Tukuma Auto board member Maris Lipkins, Kaiti Sped director Ainars Kairis, ATEK president Vladimirs Butanovs, Mobile-A head Raja Alvatere, Trans V owner Aleksandrs Naroznijs, Atrums-D director Vasilijs Razasconoks, Norma-A co-owner Andris Podgornijs, Rall co-owner Arnolds Laizans, Riga International Coach Terminal CEO Vaira Gromule, Lignum Director Uldis Livins, Prizma board member Aivars Karklins, AAG owner Gints Bujans, IVI Trans representative Igors Kalsins, Ilgas representative Galina Malahova and Brigs AB representative Janis Jurgelevics.





Participants in Latvijas Auto general meeting today also decided to elect a new council for the association. According to Latvijas Auto's charter, the association's council elects the board, which means that a new board could be elected for the association after the new council is voted in.





At the moment, Latvijas Auto board is made up of the association's president Valdis Trezins, secretary general Janis Aboltins and executive director Aivars Buls.





Previously Latvijas Auto members criticized the council for the association's budget, poor minute-taking, and spending too much on office maintenance, car fleet, salaries, and others.





Furthermore, during the meeting today Latvijas Auto members claimed that the council had not informed the association's members about 1 mln euros received from the International Road Transport Union, and demanded that the money be distributed among the association's members.





Latvijas Auto Secretary General Aboltins told the meeting that the IRU had transferred to the association 1.093 mln euros last year and 1.01 mln euros this year, following changes to the carnet insurance system and IRU's legal dispute with AON insurance corporation, and given the current financial problems at many IRU member associations.





One of the participants in the meeting said that these amounts were not included in the association's annual reports, while another participant demanded that the money be distributed among Latvijas Auto members. Several delegates said that Latvijas Auto board had tried to conceal receiving the IRU's money from the association's members, to which Aboltins replied that 37 Latvijas Auto members who participated in the association's meeting this past April were informed thereof.





Trezins said several times that the money could not be handed over to the association's members, and the board was analyzing various options how it could be used to meet the association's needs.





Latvijas Auto meeting eventually decided to set up a commission to investigate the IRU's allocation and to decide by December 31 whether the amount would be distributed among the association's members or left to the association.