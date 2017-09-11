Financial Services, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Transport
Tuesday, 16.10.2018, 17:43
Latvijas Auto general meeting sacks association's council
The vote
had been called for by several members of the association. All fifteen council
members were dismissed from the council: Tukuma
Auto board member Maris Lipkins,
Kaiti Sped director Ainars Kairis, ATEK president Vladimirs
Butanovs, Mobile-A head Raja Alvatere, Trans V owner Aleksandrs
Naroznijs, Atrums-D director Vasilijs Razasconoks, Norma-A co-owner Andris Podgornijs, Rall
co-owner Arnolds Laizans, Riga International Coach Terminal CEO Vaira Gromule, Lignum Director Uldis Livins,
Prizma board member Aivars Karklins, AAG owner Gints Bujans, IVI Trans representative Igors Kalsins, Ilgas representative Galina
Malahova and Brigs AB representative
Janis Jurgelevics.
Participants
in Latvijas Auto general meeting
today also decided to elect a new council for the association. According to Latvijas Auto's charter, the
association's council elects the board, which means that a new board could be
elected for the association after the new council is voted in.
At the
moment, Latvijas Auto board is made
up of the association's president Valdis
Trezins, secretary general Janis
Aboltins and executive director Aivars
Buls.
Previously Latvijas Auto members criticized the council for the association's budget, poor minute-taking, and spending too much on office maintenance, car fleet, salaries, and others.
Furthermore, during the
meeting today Latvijas Auto members
claimed that the council had not informed the association's members about 1 mln
euros received from the International Road
Transport Union, and demanded that the money be distributed among the
association's members.
Latvijas Auto Secretary General Aboltins told the meeting
that the IRU had transferred to the
association 1.093 mln euros last year and 1.01 mln euros this year, following
changes to the carnet insurance system and IRU's
legal dispute with AON insurance
corporation, and given the current financial problems at many IRU member associations.
One of the
participants in the meeting said that these amounts were not included in the
association's annual reports, while another participant demanded that the money
be distributed among Latvijas Auto
members. Several delegates said that Latvijas
Auto board had tried to conceal receiving the IRU's money from the association's members, to which Aboltins
replied that 37 Latvijas Auto members
who participated in the association's meeting this past April were informed
thereof.
Trezins
said several times that the money could not be handed over to the association's
members, and the board was analyzing various options how it could be used to
meet the association's needs.
Latvijas Auto meeting eventually decided to set up a
commission to investigate the IRU's allocation
and to decide by December 31 whether the amount would be distributed among the
association's members or left to the association.
