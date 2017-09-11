Lithuania, Port, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 09.10.2018, 17:34
DFDS Seaways' Regina Seaways ferry moved to Klaipeda-Karlshamn route after incident
Before the
incident, Regina Seaways operated on
the Klaipeda-Kiel route. The ferry left Klaipeda for Sweden's Karlshamn on
Monday and will temporarily operate on this route, Vaidas Klumbys, spokesman for DFDS
Seaways, told.
"Following
the revision and updating of all safety systems, certain technical assessment
and receipt of necessary permits from related institutions, the vessel was
moved to the Klaipeda-Karlshman route and will operate with one engine,"
he said.
According
to Klumbys, the Karlshamn route is not so time-sensitive and although the ferry
will arrive in the port three hours later, the ferry will have time for
unloading and loading in designated time. Meanwhile, it wouldn’t be able to do
so in Kiel.
And the Athena Seaways ferry of the same size
and class, which was used on the Klaipeda-Karlshamn route, will no service the
Kiel route.
The
Lithuanian Transport Safety Administration has issued a permit for Regina Seaways for three months, and it
can be extended later following an inspection of its systems.
The
incident on the Regina Seaways took
place en route from Kiel to Klaipeda on October 2, 2018, when smoke was spotted
coming out of the engine room. The vessel arrived in Klaipeda late on the same
day, using one of its two engines. There were 335 people onboard but they did
not sustain any injuries.
- 09.10.2018 Estonian Banking Association eyeing cross-bank ATM network for Baltics
- 09.10.2018 Martisius appointed chairman of Lithuania's radio and TV watchdog
- 09.10.2018 После инцидента паром DFDS Seaways временно будет ходить в Карлсхамн
- 09.10.2018 Совет министров Северных стран выделил СМИ стран Балтии 225 тыс. евро на проекты на языках нацменьшинств
- 09.10.2018 The biggest Lithuanian energy company expands in Poland
- 09.10.2018 За год цены на промпродукцию в Литве выросли на 8,9%
- 09.10.2018 Назначен региональный руководитель Lietuvos energija в Польше
- 09.10.2018 Латвия вложит в основной капитал RB Rail 650 тыс. евро
- 09.10.2018 Small Planet Airlines начала реорганизацию и в Польше
- 09.10.2018 Lietuvos gelezinkeliai будут перевозить грузы в направлении Гамбурга