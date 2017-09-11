Cargo, Estonia, Port, Tourism, Transport
Estonia’s Tallinna Sadam passenger numbers up 2.2% on year in Q3
The number
of ship calls was 2,135.
"Such
a large increase in liquid bulk volume in comparison of the third quarters is
rather exceptional and mainly results from the very low base level of the
previous year. In the following periods, we do not predict the growth of liquid
bulk on this scale, rather we see the stabilization of cargo flows," Tallinna Sadam CEO Valdo Kalm said.
Aside from
liquid bulk, also mixed cargoes and, to a smaller degree, ro-ro and bulk
volumes moved higher. The volume of container cargoes measured in tons
decreased, but the number of containers handled grew.
Passenger
numbers on the biggest passenger routes, Tallinn-Helsinki and
Tallinn-Stockholm, were broadly unchanged from a year ago. The biggest increase
was registered in passenger numbers on the Tallinn-St. Petersburg route – by 18%.
Cruise passenger numbers increased by 12% year over.
The CEO
said the company expects moderate growth in passenger numbers to continue.
The number
of ship calls increased by 71 in freight ship calls and by 15 in cruise ship
calls. The number of calls by ships plying regular routes decreased by 177
calls as a result of the pulling of the Viking FSTR.
In the
first nine months of the year, the cargo volume of Tallinna Sadam totaled 15.6 mln tons, increasing by 9.3% compared
to the same three quarters of the previous year. In the nine months of 2018,
8.3 mln passengers visited the harbors of Tallinna
Sadam, 1.0% more than in the comparable period of 2017.
The Tallinna Sadam subsidiary TS Laevad carried 905,000 passengers and
368,000 vehicles on the routes between the mainland and Estonia's two biggest
islands during the quarter, respectively 5% and 6.7% more than during the third
quarter of 2018. In the nine months ferries of TS Laevad carried 1.85 mln passengers and 787,000 vehicles, marking
increases of respectively 2.5% and 4% on year.
