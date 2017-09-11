Airport, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Lithuania, Tourism, Transport
Small Planet Airlines Poland seeking additional investment by restructuring
Small Planet Airlines Sp. z o. o, the biggest Polish charter airline
by passengers carried in 2017, operated 10 aircraft in Poland last
summer. The aim of restructuring is to reduce the number of aircraft and
attract additional financial investment.
“Small Planet Airlines Poland holds EU Air
Operator’s Certificate, has many years of experience serving the biggest Polish
tour operators and worked with almost 100 experienced pilots and 300 cabin
crews during this summer season”, says Bartosz
Czajka, CEO of Small Planet Airlines
Sp. z o. o “I believe this is an attractive investment opportunity,
especially having the restructuring plan in place. We also own valuable slots
in Warsaw Chopin airport and highly demanded summer-peak slots at Greek
islands, like Zakynthos, Rhodes, Heraklion and other”, he adds.
Small Planet Airlines
Poland is about to finish all summer season programs and company already
started reducing the number of aircraft within the fleet for upcoming winter
season when demand drops significantly in the local market.
Small Planet Airlines Sp. z o. o is an independent company, so restructuring
in the Polish entity will have no
effect on the flights operated by Small Planet Airlines Lithuania: it will
continue flying from Vilnius and foreign bases as planned. Cambodian company,
operating under Small Planet Airlines
brand, will continue its usual operations as well.
