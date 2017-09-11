Lithuania's LNG terminal closed for a week of maintenance

The Klaipeda liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal was shut down on Monday for a week of scheduled maintenance, its operator said LETA.

According to Klaipedos Nafta, the terminal's entire infrastructure, including the FSRU Independence, the pier and equipment on it, and gas transmission pipes, will be checked during the annual maintenance shutdown.





The terminal is scheduled to reopen on October 15.





Klaipedos Nafta CEO Mindaugas Jusius said demand for the LNG terminal's services remained high. The facility operated at more than 90 percent of its capacity in certain months.





The terminal handled 19 gas carriers during the gas year that ended on October 1.