EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 04.10.2018, 18:42
DFDS Seaways is looking for additional ferry
"We are under pressure due to the capacity drop on the Klaipeda-Kiel
route. It’s easier with passengers as now is not a holiday season and ships are
not filled. But we lack freight capacity, and we are looking into various
options, including leasing a substitute ferry but there are not that many of
them on the market. Perhaps, we can move one from another route but that's also
not easy to do," Vaidas Kumbys, spokeswoman for DFDS Seaways, told.
In his words, the company is considering introducing some changes to the
Klaipeda-Kiel and Klaipeda-Karlshamn schedules.
"I think certain decisions can be expected early next week, probably
on Tuesday," he said.
Regina Seaways, the
ferry that caught fire, is now undergoing inspection to identify the cause of
the failure and plan its repairs.
"The visual inspection showed the failure was in the area of the
engine's four cylinder but we need several days to identify the cause of it.
We've had cases when we needed several months to identify the cause,"
Klumbys told.
The incident on the DFDS Seaways
ferry was reported on Tuesday afternoon after smoke was spotted coming out of
the engine room. According to Klumbys, mechanics in the engine room did not sea
fire but used carbon dioxide gas as a precaution to prevent a potential fire
risk.
The ferry arrived in Klaipeda late on Tuesday, using one of its engines. All 335 people onboard, mainly German
citizens, were unharmed.
- 04.10.2018 Cargo turnover in Baltic ports up 3.3% in eight months of 2018
- 04.10.2018 Latvian customs officials seize 24,528 pairs of counterfeit Nike shoes
- 04.10.2018 Latvia’s parliament supports proposal to ban free plastic bags at shops
- 04.10.2018 Estonia's Taxify planning to expand to vehicle rental market
- 04.10.2018 Lithuania's Amber Grid to continue modernization of gas mains, to invest 16 mln euros
- 04.10.2018 Liepaja Airport sees considerable increase in passenger turnover in September
- 04.10.2018 Agency forecasts stronger-than-expected growth in exports of Lithuanian-origin goods
- 04.10.2018 Business investment rate stable at 23% in the euro area; business profit share down to 40.6%
- 04.10.2018 Number of flights handled by Latvian air traffic controller LGS up 9%
- 04.10.2018 Saeima of Latvia adopts amendments to curb instant loan costs