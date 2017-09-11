Airport, Lithuania, Transport
Lithuania's Air Navigation mulls increasing airspace capacity as flight numbers grow
"Taking into account the growing number of flights and their potential further increase next year, the company plans to reform the airspace structure soon. We are analyzing opportunities to open additional flight management sectors," the company's CEO Mindaugas Gustys was quoted as saying in a statement.
An additional flight management sector was already introduced in June, and Lithuania's upper airspace from 10 to 20 km was split into two sectors, which allowed to double airspace capacity to 90 planes per hour and avoid potential plane delays.
Oro Navigacija has serviced 204,200 flights this year, up 10% form January-September of 2017, with three fourths being transit flight (9.7% more).
Five air companies, including Finland's Finnair, Latvia's airBaltic, Russia's Aeroflot, Germany's Lufthansa and Ireland's Ryanair have performed the majority of flights in Lithuania's airspace this year.
Over 900 air companies include Lithuania's airspace into their routs.
