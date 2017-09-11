Estonian carrier Nordica to discontinue flights to Goteborg, Kiev Zhuliany

Upon the switch to the winter schedule of flights, the Estonian state-owned airline Nordic Aviation Group, or Nordica, will discontinue flights to Goteborg and Kiev Zhuliany and reduce frequencies in the services to Munich and Oslo.

Nordica CEO Hannes Saarpuu said that it is the duty of the airline to ensure connections with the hubs and destinations that are important for Estonia and do it with a high level of effectiveness and quality.





"In the first half of the year we embarked on too many new projects, which unfortunately affected the quality of service. We have decided that in the future we will rather fly less frequently, but do it in such fashion that passengers' trust in us would grow. Therefore we will also make changes to our winter season flight schedules," Saarpuu said.





Toomas Uibo, chief of marketing and communications at Nordica, said that on some services the numbers of departures have already been reduced or service discontinued and the company will switch completely to the winter flight schedule from November.





"Tallinn is the most important base for Nordica and will continue to be it in the future. At the same time, it is important to offer customers the flights for which there is real demand and where we can be competitive with our fleet of aircraft. We wish to be the first preference for passengers on all our routes, which is why our main focus now is specifically on quality and increasing confidence," Saarpuu said.





Nordica will continue exporting services to other countries in collaboration with the team of its subsidiary Regional Jet. Under tentative plans, two to three new aircraft will be added to its fleet next year.





Almost 470,000 passengers flew with Nordica in the first eight months of 2018, over 30% more than during the same period last year.





In 2017, its passenger numbers grew 63% y-o-y to 613,000.