Wednesday, 26.09.2018, 17:49
airBaltic flight slightly disrupted after striking birds on landing
An airBaltic flight from Vienna to Riga was slightly disrupted on Monday after striking birds shirtly before landing, the airline informed.
The incident happened over the Gulf of Riga and the airline landed safely at Riga International Airport.
The aircraft itself has been taken out of service at the moment for detailed inspection and minor repairs, the airline informs.
