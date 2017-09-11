Gas, Gas Market , Lithuania, Port, Transport
Lithuania's latest LNG shipment postponed due to weather reconditions
Paulius Jakutavicius, spokesman for Lithuania's Litgas, which is the intended recipient of the LNG shipment from Norway's Equinor (formerly Statoil), tolld Lithuania the Arctic Princess vessel's arrival had been postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions and it remains unclear when the ship would be able to enter the port.
Dovile Ringis, spokeswoman for the port of Klaipeda, told shipping has been restricted as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
The latest shipment will be the last in the current gas year ending in September, bringing 19 the total number of gas carriers handled at the Lithuanian terminal during the gas year, including ten large-scale tankers that delivered LNG to the FSRU and nine small-scale vessels.
All of the LNG came from Norway.
