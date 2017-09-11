Estonia, Exchange, Markets and Companies, Mergers and take-overs, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 21.09.2018, 19:14
Infortar buys Tallink shares for EUR 500,000
Infortar bought
527,000 shares in Tallink Grupp in
three transactions, it appears from data available from the Financial
Supervision Authority. The total value of the transactions was 516,500 euros.
In the three transactions respectively a little bit over 437,000 shares,
50,000 shares and 40,000 shares changed hands, all at the price of 0.98 euros.
On Wednesday, the day before the transactions, Tallink closed at 0.97 euros on the Tallinn stock exchange. Its
closing price on Thursday was 0.99.
Infortar also
bought shares in Tallink at the end
of May and in mid-June, acquiring altogether 1.5 mln shares for approximately
1.6 mln euros.
Infortar holds
approximately 259.6 mln shares in Tallink,
equaling 38.75% of the total number of shares.
Infortar's key owners
are Enn Pant and Kalev Jarvelill with holdings of 25.13% each and
Ain Hanschmidt with 16.32%.
- 21.09.2018 Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta seeks advisors to draw up new 10-year strategy
- 21.09.2018 British authorities took no action when told about Baltic banks – Browder
- 21.09.2018 Eesti Energia to redeem 152 mln euros in bonds soon
- 21.09.2018 Extensive money-laundering investigation should be organized by EPPO – minister
- 21.09.2018 Europol seize 2.2 mln kg of illicit fuel in operation carried out in 23 states
- 21.09.2018 Number of passengers carried by Rigas Satiksme municipal transport company down 4.1% in August 2018
- 21.09.2018 Freight handling by Estonian ports climbs 2.2% on year
- 21.09.2018 Germany's Kaufland has no plans to expand to Lithuania
- 21.09.2018 Poland's PSE to submit Baltic synchronization application
- 21.09.2018 DFDS Seaways to add two new ferries to its fleet