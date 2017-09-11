Infortar buys Tallink shares for EUR 500,000

The investment company Infortar controlled by Enn Pant, Kalev Jarvelill and Ain Hanschmidt, the biggest shareholder of listed shipper Tallink Grupp, bought additionally Tallink shares for over 500,000 euros, informs LETA/BNS.

Infortar bought 527,000 shares in Tallink Grupp in three transactions, it appears from data available from the Financial Supervision Authority. The total value of the transactions was 516,500 euros.





In the three transactions respectively a little bit over 437,000 shares, 50,000 shares and 40,000 shares changed hands, all at the price of 0.98 euros.





On Wednesday, the day before the transactions, Tallink closed at 0.97 euros on the Tallinn stock exchange. Its closing price on Thursday was 0.99.





Infortar also bought shares in Tallink at the end of May and in mid-June, acquiring altogether 1.5 mln shares for approximately 1.6 mln euros.





Infortar holds approximately 259.6 mln shares in Tallink, equaling 38.75% of the total number of shares.





Infortar's key owners are Enn Pant and Kalev Jarvelill with holdings of 25.13% each and Ain Hanschmidt with 16.32%.