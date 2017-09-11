Airport, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Markets and Companies, Transport
Regional Jet made its inaugural flight on the Stockholm-Arvidsjaur-Gällivare route
Operated by
Nordica with a CRJ900 aircraft, the
flights depart from Stockholm for Gällivare, with a stopover in Arvidsjaur, at
9:15 and 19:15 from Monday to Friday and at 20:30 on Sundays. The flights from
Gällivare to the Swedish capital depart at 6:00 and 15:00 from Monday to
Friday, also with a stopover in Arvidsjaur. On Sunday the flight from
Arvidsjaur to Stockholm departs at 15:00. There are no Saturday flights.
Toomas Uibo, Nordica’s
Director of Marketing and Communication, says that offering export services
abroad is a key component of the Estonian airline’s business model. “In a
country as small as ours the home market of any airline has to be Europe as a
whole,” he remarked. “Whereas 15 years ago it was still possible to develop
aviation here with a focus on Estonia itself, that’s much harder to do these
days, so one solution is to export your services to other countries. And the
route we’ve just launched in Sweden is a perfect example of that.”
Uibo added
that Estonian travellers will now be able to fly with their own airline to
Swedish Lapland, where snow and ideal conditions for both downhill and
cross-country skiing are guaranteed in the winter months. Dundret ski centre in
Gällivare has hosted a number of world championship events in the sports and is
a favourite training ground for the national teams of many countries.
The
procurement contract for the new Swedish route is valid until October 2019.
