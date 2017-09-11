Plane makes emergency landing in Vilnius as passenger dies

A Boeing 757 plane made an emergency landing in Vilnius on Tuesday after a male passenger died aboard the aircraft, reported LETA/BNS.

The Boeing 757 landed in Vilnius Airport at 3:23 p.m., Marius Zelenius, head of communications at Lietuvos Oro Uostai (Lithuanian Airports), told.





It was met by an emergency medical crew, but the man was already dead.

The plane of Privilege Style, a Spanish charter airline, was on its way from Zaragoza to St. Petersburg in Russia. It was allowed to resume its flight after a police investigation and took off from the Lithuania capital at around 6 p.m., Zelenius said