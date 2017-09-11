Two flights from Bremen and Berlin to Riga cancelled due to Ryanair strike

Irish low-cost airline Ryanaie on Wednesday has cancelled two flights from German cities of Bremen and Berlin to Riga due to pilot and cabin crew strike, according to information on the internet website of the Riga airport.

The Berlin-Riga flight had to arrive at 12:45, and the Bremen-Riga flight had to arrive at 1:20 p.m. Also, the Riga-Bremen flight departing at 1:45 p.m. has been cancelled.





Ryanair has cancelled 150 flights out of 400 scheduled to fly to and from Germany on Wednesday due to a 24-hour strike by pilots and cabin crew.





The strike is organized by the Vereinigung Cockpit pilot union and the Verdi services sector union, and majority of Ryanair’s 400 pilots and about 1,000 cabin crew members are expected to participate in it in fight for better wages and work terms.





The row over pay and conditions follows a series of strikes over the summer in Sweden, Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands.