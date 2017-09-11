Latvia, Lithuania, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 10.09.2018, 19:36
RB Rail seeks new CEO
Sources have told that RB Rail's
shareholders want to bring in a new CEO from Poland or Finland, rather than
from the Baltic countries.
Riia
Sillave, chairperson of the RB Rail
supervisory board and CEO at Rail
Baltic Estonia, told that the search for a new CEO has been
started.
"The contract with the current CEO of RB Rail AS terminates as of end of October. The supervisory board
of the company has initiated the process of executive search," Sillave
told.
"(The executive search firm) Amrop was contracted to carry out the search in the Baltic states,
as well as in Finland and Poland. Beside the direct search, an open
announcement will be published within the next weeks. the goal is to find the
best candidate for the position in this important Rail Baltica implementation phase," she said.
Rubesa, who has been at the helm of RB Rail since October 2015,
would not tell if she plans to seek re-appointment.
The Estonian and Lithuanian shareholders of the joint venture last
February expressed no-confidence in Rubesa, saying that they were not
satisfied with her performance and wanted change. The Latvian shareholder
then sustained. However, the supervisory board did not consider dismissing
Rubesa.
Rubesa decided to stay on, saying that she had been facing resistance
from some members of the supervisory board.
Lithuanian Transport Minister Rokas Masiulis told in March of 2018
that the CEO should step down.
- 10.09.2018 Latvian advertising expert Stendzenieks faces suspended jail term
- 10.09.2018 Number of emigrants from Lithuania exceeds that of immigrants by 1,000 in August
- 10.09.2018 Lithuania takes 1st steps toward 5G wireless technology
- 10.09.2018 Estonian biomethane made up 70% of gas pumped into cars at Eesti Gaas stations in August
- 10.09.2018 Gemoss turnover up 7.5%, profit down 17.7% in 2017
- 10.09.2018 Lithuania's Avia Solutions Group set to exit Russia's Ramport Aero
- 10.09.2018 Klaipeda port to invest EUR 400 mln in infrastructure in next 3 years
- 10.09.2018 TS Laevad for 1st time serves over a mln passengers in 3 summer months
- 10.09.2018 Компания RB Rail ищет нового руководителя
- 10.09.2018 Avia Solutions Group намерена уйти из российской компании Ramport Aero