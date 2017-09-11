Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Railways, Transport
Tuesday, 04.09.2018
44% of Estonian residents in favor of Rail Baltic project
|Photo: railbaltica.org
Where last year people's opinion about Rail Baltic was surveyed by pollster Faktum-Ariko, this year it has been done on two occasions by Turu-uuringute AS, spokespeople for the
Institute for the Study of Societal Issues, a nonprofit, told.
The three surveys show popular support for the project to be declining.
The Institute for the Study of Societal Issues conducted its poll from
August 8-26 of 2018 by putting the following question to 1,005 residents of
Estonia in eye to eye interviews: "To how big a degree do you support the
construction of the Rail Baltic railway via Parnu and Riga towards
Kaunas?".
The Faktum-Ariko survey
conducted last year showed support for Rail
Baltic at 58%. The Turu-uuringute
poll taken in February 2018 showed the ratio of supporters to be 52%, whereas
the second poll by the same agency from August this year shows support as lower
still and the ratios of proponents and opponents as being virtually equal.
According to the latest data, 44% of Estonian residents are in favor and 43%
against the implementation of the railway project.
The ratios of supporters of Rail
Baltic are higher than average among respondents of ethnic backgrounds
other than Estonian and younger respondents. Of ethnic Estonians 38% are in
favor and 50% against the project, compared with respectively 50% who support
and 29% who are opposed to it among people of a different ethnic
background.
The survey also set apart, as different from "rather"
responses, the responses of people definitely in favor of the project and those
definitely against it. The former made up 14% and the latter 23% of
respondents.
The ratio of opponents of Rail
Baltic is higher than that of proponents also among ethnic Estonians of the
voting age.
