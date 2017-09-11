Cargo, EU – Baltic States, Logistics, Transport
DB Schenker offers booking platform for land transport
DB Schenker, a division of the German rail operator Deutsche Bahn AG, has set up out a new digital booking platform enabling customers in Germany to access logistics services for land transport online, following the successful trial period of the 'connect 4 land' platform in Spain, DB Schenker informed.
The company plans to offer this online booking platform that provides information about prices, transport times and tracking in other European countries by year-end. By 2019 customers throughout Europe will be able to use the digital platform for system freight services.
Its air and ocean freight units will soon launch their own online booking systems, branded connect 4 ocean and connect 4 air.
"Direct and personal communication with our customers will of course remain an important aspect of our core business. However, the new digital booking platform will make it easy for small and medium-sized customers in particular to use DB Schenker's professional services," CEO Jochen Thewes said.
