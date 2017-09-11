Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 31.08.2018, 18:31
Vesterbacka introduces Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel plan to Estonian econmin
"This is a proper megaproject. Vesterbacka introduced his project in greater detail to us today [Friday] and we were also able to discuss joint cooperation possibilities. I believe that a project as big as this one must also have the countries' involvement and constant contact," Simson told.
"The dates proposed by Vesterbacka seem extremely close but we will definitely not impede it from our side and postpone the project. If everything takes place correctly, we will definitely be able to be of help. I will also meet with my Finnish colleague in the near future and there will be an opportunity to discuss the given topic once again then," Simson said.
The minister said that the plan of Peter Vesterbacka, former head of Finnish game developer Rovio, is very ambitious -- this would be the world's longest undersea tunnel and according to Vesterbacka's vision, it should be completed already by the end of 2024.
According to the plan presented by Vesterbacka, the plan when constructing the tunnel is to establish four stops, the first of which is in Tallinn, the second 15 kilometers from Helsinki, the third near the Aalto University campus in Otaniemi, and the fourth at Helsinki Airport. Vesterbacka said that the trip from Tallinn to Helsinki airport should take 20-25 minutes in the future.
- 31.08.2018 Estonian defense industry company Milrem LCM sets up subsidiary in Latvia
- 31.08.2018 Артур Анальт представит Латвию на Лондонской биеннале дизайна 2018
- 31.08.2018 Рост экономики Эстонии во втором квартале 2018 года составил 3,7%
- 31.08.2018 В прокуратуре Клайпеды начато расследование о вероятном загрязнении воздуха в городе
- 31.08.2018 Еврокомиссия предлагает отказаться от перевода часов дважды в год
- 31.08.2018 В Латвии не хотят брать ответственность за ошибки в финансовом секторе
- 31.08.2018 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp ликвидирует латвийский Selver
- 31.08.2018 Министр энергетики Литвы: выбранный сценарий синхронизации не меняется
- 31.08.2018 Еврокомиссия ответит за качество товаров в Восточной Европе до конца 2018 года
- 31.08.2018 Uber significantly raises prices Thursday