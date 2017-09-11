Vesterbacka introduces Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel plan to Estonian econmin

Estonian Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson on Friday met with Tallinn-Helsinki railway tunnel project leader Peter Vesterbacka, who introduced to the minister his plans regarding the FinEst Bay Area and tunnel construction, reported LETA/BNS.

"This is a proper megaproject. Vesterbacka introduced his project in greater detail to us today [Friday] and we were also able to discuss joint cooperation possibilities. I believe that a project as big as this one must also have the countries' involvement and constant contact," Simson told.





"The dates proposed by Vesterbacka seem extremely close but we will definitely not impede it from our side and postpone the project. If everything takes place correctly, we will definitely be able to be of help. I will also meet with my Finnish colleague in the near future and there will be an opportunity to discuss the given topic once again then," Simson said.





The minister said that the plan of Peter Vesterbacka, former head of Finnish game developer Rovio, is very ambitious -- this would be the world's longest undersea tunnel and according to Vesterbacka's vision, it should be completed already by the end of 2024.





According to the plan presented by Vesterbacka, the plan when constructing the tunnel is to establish four stops, the first of which is in Tallinn, the second 15 kilometers from Helsinki, the third near the Aalto University campus in Otaniemi, and the fourth at Helsinki Airport. Vesterbacka said that the trip from Tallinn to Helsinki airport should take 20-25 minutes in the future.