Estonia, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 27.08.2018, 18:35
Icebreaker Botnica working in Canadian Arctic to replenish stocks in Tallinn
"The main work for Botnica this summer has been assisting large Panamax class bulk vessels measuring over 200 meters in length and over 30 meters in width to ports of the northern part of Baffin Island in ice more than a meter thick. Work like this is quite difficult, as in addition icefields quite many big and dangerous icebergs are drifting in the area of Botnica's operation.
This work was preceded by quite comprehensive crew
training, in order to ensure safe operation of the ship and the crew under
extreme conditions. We did well, and Estonian seamen once again proved that
their level of professionalism is very high," Ulo Eero, board chairman of the Tallinna
Sadam subsidiary TS Laevad which
owns and operates the vessel, said.
He said that the operation of Botnica as an escort and ice
surveillance vessel in the iron ore export project has been successful to date.
Once in Tallinn, the crew of Botnica will be replaced and
stocks of fuel and food replenished. Work near Baffin Island in Canada
poses a challenge also because no fuel or food is available so far in the
Arctic and almost everything has to be brought in from Europe. Nor is there is
a maintenance base in the area.
"Each day in the Arctic must be planned in great detail
and considering potential risks, so that the stocks would suffice until
returning to the home port," Eero added.
Botnica operated with a crew of 20 in Canada during the
first icebreaking period. While the ship was in Canadian waters a few Canadian
crew members were taken on board as trainees at the request of the charterer to
get hands-on experience of work in Arctic waters.
Botnica is scheduled to leave Paljassaare port in Tallinn to
return to the Canadian Arctic on Sept. 8.
OU TS Shipping,
a fully owned subsidiary of AS Tallinna
Sadam, has signed a contract with the Canadian company Baffinland Iron Mines LP for the chartering of the
multifunctional icebreaker Botnica for the summer period of 2018, and depending
on certain conditions, also for the summer periods of 2019-2022. According to
the agreement, the working period will last from July until the end of October.
Baffinland Iron Mines
LP is a Canadian mining company involved in the extraction of iron ore on
Baffin Island in northern Canada.
For the winter periods, OU TS Shipping has an agreement
with the Estonian Maritime Administration for the provision of icebreaking
services in Estonia's coastal waters until 2022.
- 27.08.2018 Hansson on being a top pick for ECB chief: I would prefer to work in Estonia
- 27.08.2018 Eolane Tallinn starts relocating to new plant
- 27.08.2018 Govt in bid to cut Lithuanian Railway's passenger losses
- 27.08.2018 Lithuanian Energy invests into Estonian start-up Fusebox
- 27.08.2018 Литвы намерена сократить перевозку пассажиров по железной дороге
- 27.08.2018 Литовская FL Technics закрепляется в Азии
- 27.08.2018 Чувство уверенности предприятий промсектора в Эстонии за месяц не изменилось
- 27.08.2018 Ледокол Botnica вернулся в Эстонию для пополнения запасов
- 27.08.2018 В Россию не пустили эстонскую кильку
- 27.08.2018 Президент Эстонского центробанка может возглавить Европейский ЦБ