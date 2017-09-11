Latvia, Railways, Transport
Monday, 20.08.2018, 14:37
Pasazieru Vilciens rail passenger carrier sees profit drop 21% in H1
In the first
half of 2017, Pasazieru Vilciens earned EUR 637,337 in profit.
The rail
company’s turnover, meanwhile, rose 4.5% year-on-year, from EUR 32.57 mln in
the first half of 2017 to EUR 34.04 mln in the first six months of this year.
During the
first half of 2018, Pasazieru Vilciens
carried 8.63 mln rail passengers, or roughly 4% more people than in the same
period in 2017. The company’s revenues from ticket sales grew by some 5%
year-on-year to EUR 9.43 mln in the six months of 2018.
The
company’s management attributed the increase in passenger numbers to various
activities and strategic projects like the introduction of travel zones,
upgrading of the company’s diesel trains and online ticket services, as well as
favorable weather conditions in the second quarter of the year.
The
punctuality of Pasazieru Vilciens
trains remained high, with 99.23 of its 41,335 train runs performed as
scheduled.
