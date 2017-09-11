Tallinna Sadam cuts price for Muuga coal terminal equipment

The listed Estonian port company Tallinna Sadam has cut the starting price of the equipment of the former coal terminal of Muuga port in a public auction to 2 mln euros after the equipment saw no interest with a starting price of 3.8 mln euros.

“The previous offering did not turn out successful”, Tallinna Sadam spokesperson Sirle Arro told.

She said that the new starting price was 2 mln euros.





The terminal equipment being auctioned is located on properties in the Muuga harbor belonging to AS Tallinna Sadam. The deadline of offers is at 11 a.m. on August 24.





The equipment on offer includes stackers, reclaimers, shiploaders, belt conveyors, various communications, a fire safety system, various other items and structures.





The previous auction, with August 1 as deadline, attracted no offers.





At the end of June the port company found a new tenant for the territory of the former coal terminal. The company MPG AgroProduction OU is about to develop there an oilseeds processing and logistics complex port for 200 mln euros.





The former operator of the coal terminal, Coal Terminal AS, went bankrupt in 2017. Coal Terminal had a long-term contract with the port until 2050, but lost its freight flow after the Bronze Night events in Estonia in April 2007. The terminal in 2007 loaded in total 1.83 mln tons of coal onto 54 ships.





The terminal has been standing empty for the past several years.