Friday, 17.08.2018, 09:51
Lithuania's Palanga Airport balances on verge of loss-making – minister
During a
recent meeting with representatives of Klaipeda's Chamber of Commerce, Industry
and Crafts, Masiulis called on local businessman to step up cooperation with
Klaipeda regional municipalities as the latter have financial capabilities of
200,000 euros to contribute to the launch of new destinations at Palanga
Airport.
The
transport minister also paid attention to the fact that Palanga Aiport is
balancing on the verge of loss-making, so one could hardly expect new flights
any time soon.
According
to estimates from Lietuvos Oro Uostai
(Lithuanian Aiports), the state-run
operator of the three airports in Lithuania, Palanga Airport will service
400,000 passengers by 2030 at its best, and the number will grow only by a
quarter.
Meanwhile,
Vilnius Airport is set to reach the level of 5 mln passengers soon, and Kaunas
now services almost 1.2 mln passengers.
Palanga
Airport is preparing for renovation next year as its runway will undergo
repairs, costing 12 mln euros.
