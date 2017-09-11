Cargo, Latvia, Lithuania, Oil, Railways, Transport
Lithuanian Railways to take Orlen Lietuva's cargo to Poland
So far, Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai has transported
fuel produced by Orlen Lietuva only
in Lithuania.
Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai's CEO Mantas Bartuska and Orlan
CEO Daniel Obajtek on Tuesday signed
an agreement on the companies' cooperation in Mazeikiai, northwestern
Lithuania.
"We
have signed an annex to the agreement, thanks to which we will be able to
transport more cargo. It will be profitable for both Poland and
Lithuania," Obajtek told a joint press conference on Tuesday.
Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai says it plans to transport several
hundred thousand tons of Orlen Lietuva
products in the Polish direction. The company now transports around 9 mln tons
a year.
The CEOs
also laid a symbolic rail at the Mazeikiai-Renge railway section, now being
rebuilt, linking the Mazeikiai plant with Renge in Latvia.
"The
laying of this rail has not only an economic but also symbolic meaning as we
are resolving those misunderstandings Lietuvos
Gelezinkeliai and Orlen faced in
the past," Lithuanian Transport Minister Rokas Masiulis told the press conference.
In his
words, the Lithuanian government will seek to create favorable conditions for Orlen investments in Lithuania.
In late
March, the Lithuanian government and Poland's Orlen signed a cooperation declaration stipulating that the Polish
company would invest into the Mazeikiai plant and would not cut jobs, and the
government pledged to reconsider the tariffs for public interest services that
apply to the company and also consider the possibility of building a pipeline
to Klaipeda.
Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai was last year fined almost 28 mln
euros by the European Commission for the dismantling of the 19km
Mazeikiai-Renge railway and the company plans to rebuild it by the end of the
next year.
The
Lithuanian government hopes the rebuilding of this railway section will improve
cooperation with Orlen Lietuva which
used it for transporting its oil products to Latvia.
The
Mazeikiai-Renge railway section was dismantled in 2008. Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai paid the 27.87 mln-euro fine in early June
and later filed an appeal against the European Commission with the EU General
Court.
