Klaipedos Smelte plans EUR 50 mln investment program
The company
plans to prepare a territory of almost 13 ha and create modern terminal
infrastructure.
"Shareholders
have set the goal for us to handle 1 mln TEU in 2022–2023," Klaipedos Smelte CEO Rimantas Juska told.
In his
words, as a result of that, the port of Klaipeda's freight turnover would
increase by almost 1 mln tons, and the Klaipeda
Smelte terminal would get among 550 global container terminals with
handling volumes over 1 mln TEU.
"Today
we are working with two regions, and a freight turnover of 1 mln TEU would mean
that ships could come to Klaipeda not only from Australia and Asia but also
from South and North America. It would be a huge stimulus for Lithuanian
industry," Juska said.
He estimates
that this year Klaipedos Smelte will
handle 320,000-350,000 TEU, which is double from the last year when it handled
180,000 TEU.
