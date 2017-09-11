Klaipedos Smelte plans EUR 50 mln investment program

Lithuania's Klaipedos Smelte plans a 50 mln-euro investment program, aimed at increasing the volume of freight handling to 1 mln TEU, informs LETA/BNS referring to the Verslo Zinios business daily.

The company plans to prepare a territory of almost 13 ha and create modern terminal infrastructure.





"Shareholders have set the goal for us to handle 1 mln TEU in 2022–2023," Klaipedos Smelte CEO Rimantas Juska told.





In his words, as a result of that, the port of Klaipeda's freight turnover would increase by almost 1 mln tons, and the Klaipeda Smelte terminal would get among 550 global container terminals with handling volumes over 1 mln TEU.





"Today we are working with two regions, and a freight turnover of 1 mln TEU would mean that ships could come to Klaipeda not only from Australia and Asia but also from South and North America. It would be a huge stimulus for Lithuanian industry," Juska said.





He estimates that this year Klaipedos Smelte will handle 320,000-350,000 TEU, which is double from the last year when it handled 180,000 TEU.