Number of passengers carried by Tallink ferries on Riga-Stockholm route down 0.1% in July

Compared with July 2017, the number of passengers in July this year increased on all other ferry routes operated by Tallink.





In July this year, 118,501 ferry passengers were carried between Estonia and Sweden, up 1.5% y-o-y The number of Tallink passengers traveling between Estonia and Finland grew 1% to 633,260, and the number of passengers carried between Finland and Sweden increased 2.2% to 375,199.





The total number of passengers carried by Tallink ferries in July 2018 rose 1.3% y-o-y to 1,223,901.





Cargo shipping by Tallink ferries increased 7.1% y-o-y to 29,629 units of cargo in July 2018, while the number of the passengers' vehicles carried by Tallink ferries rose 1% to 1153,805.





Tallink launched ferry traffic between Riga and Stockholm in April 2006. For some time, the company operated two passenger ferries on this route but, starting August 2014, only one ferry, the Isabelle, ran on the Riga-Stockholm route every other day until December 2016, when the cruise ferry Romantika started operating as the second ship on the Riga-Stockholm route, ensuring daily service.



