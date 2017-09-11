Estonia, Latvia, Port, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 03.08.2018, 19:53
Number of passengers carried by Tallink ferries on Riga-Stockholm route down 0.1% in July
Compared with July 2017, the number of passengers in July this year increased on all other ferry routes operated by Tallink.
In July this year, 118,501 ferry passengers were carried between Estonia and Sweden, up 1.5% y-o-y The number of Tallink passengers traveling between Estonia and Finland grew 1% to 633,260, and the number of passengers carried between Finland and Sweden increased 2.2% to 375,199.
The total number of passengers carried by Tallink ferries in July 2018 rose 1.3% y-o-y to 1,223,901.
Cargo shipping by Tallink ferries increased 7.1% y-o-y to 29,629 units of cargo in July 2018, while the number of the passengers' vehicles carried by Tallink ferries rose 1% to 1153,805.
Tallink launched ferry traffic between Riga and Stockholm in April 2006. For some time, the company operated two passenger ferries on this route but, starting August 2014, only one ferry, the Isabelle, ran on the Riga-Stockholm route every other day until December 2016, when the cruise ferry Romantika started operating as the second ship on the Riga-Stockholm route, ensuring daily service.
- 03.08.2018 Estonian president names Jonatan Vseviov ambassador to United States
- 03.08.2018 Finnish shipper Viking Line carries 951,000 passengers in July
- 03.08.2018 Estonian and US experts attend cyber defense exercise
- 03.08.2018 Vilnius rejects criticism over its "G-Spot of Europe" advertising campaign
- 03.08.2018 67% of business representatives in Latvia are worried about shortage of laborforce – survey
- 03.08.2018 Чмсло налогоплательщиков - юридических лиц в Латвии снизилось на 4,4%
- 03.08.2018 Годовой прирост выпуска промышленной продукции в Латвии в июне составил 0,4%
- 03.08.2018 Все больше предпринимателей в Латвии не могут найти работников
- 03.08.2018 Industrial output grew by 0.4 % in Latvia
- 03.08.2018 The construction sector gives momentum to economic growth in the second quarter