Passenger bus headed to Estonian capital crashes in Belarus

A passenger bus on its way from the Ukrainian capital Kiev to the Estonian capital Tallinn early on Thursday morning crashed and rolled into a ditch in Belarus with 12 people taken to the hospital, the local police said Interfax, citing LETA/BNS.

The bus drove against a post and rolled into a ditch in the Vitebsk region of Belarus at 4:30 a.m. According to initial information, the bus driver fell asleep behind the wheel.





On board were 53 people from Ukraine, Moldova and Russia. Twelve of them were taken to hospital and eight have by now been discharged.





According to the police, nobody was seriously injured.

Elis Kovaljov, head of the bus company Ecolines Estonia, confirmed that the traffic accident took place. Kovaljov said that the passenger bus was not owned by Ecolines Estonia but by an Ukrainian bus company.





Passengers were taken to a hotel in Belarus until the arrival of a replacement bus.