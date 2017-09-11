Finnish port investment to exceed EUR 46 mln

The Port of HaminaKotka has agreed with Belgian industrial company Sarens Group on a major expansion of an ongoing transport project taking place at the port.

Located in southeast Finland, the Finnish port is acting as a transshipment base for extremely large and heavy modules heading for the Tengiz oil fields in Kazakhstan.



The Port of HaminaKotka and Sarens Group initially agreed on an approximately 20-million-euro investment back in 2016, which is now set to increase to more than 46 mln euros.



The project involves modernising and upgrading the Port of HaminaKotka to enable the storage and transport of the giant modules from ocean-going vessels to river barges. The Finnish port has also invested three million euros in its own infrastructure.



“This is a historic moment in the sense that nothing like this has ever been seen in Finland,” comments Kimmo Naski, CEO of Port of HaminaKotka.



On top of the substantial investment, Sarens Group will bring around 150 of its own logistics experts to the port during the project. Around 50 local people from different sectors of logistics will also be taken on for the project.



The first two giant modules have now arrived at the Hamina Harbour, and the project is set to continue until 2021.