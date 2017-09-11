Airport, Education and Science, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:50
Jaan Tamm resigns as CEO of Estonian carrier Nordica
"The state charged us with the task of getting the
airline off the ground, offering direct flights from Tallinn to destinations
that are important to people in Estonia and laying the groundwork for the
sustainability of the company," Tamm said in a press release. "To my
mind we have achieved all of that, as well as the majority of the tasks we set
ourselves in the business plan when we set up the company. Three incredibly
intense years are behind us and I would like to thank the entire Nordica team – our pilots, our cabin
crew and our office staff – for their collective efforts and achievements.
Having said all that, I also feel it is the right time for the company to be
setting itself new goals under a new manager," Tamm added.
Tamm has headed the management board of Nordica since the company's establishment in October 2015. In less
than three years the airline has become one that operates a fleet of 18
aircraft and employs almost 450 aviation specialists in Estonia and other
countries in Europe.
During that time 21 direct routes have been launched from
Tallinn Airport, making Nordica the
biggest carrier operating out of the Estonian capital. The airline also
provides flight operation services to foreign partners as an additional revenue
stream. A total of 613,000 passengers flew with Nordica in 2017, although when contracted flights are taken into
account that figure rises to more than a mln. The company ended the financial
year with a profit of almost 900,000 euros – a much better result than anyone
had expected.
Peeter Tohver,
chairman of the supervisory board of Nordic
Aviation Group AS, said he places enormous value on the work Tamm has done.
"Launching any business is difficult, but Jaan and his team have managed
to establish a viable and competitive airline and meet all of the goals they
set themselves," he said. "At the same time, I understand and accept
the decision he has made," Tohver said.
Tohver announced that Tamm's duties would be taken on by
current supervisory board member Hannes Saarpuu. "Hannes will be taking up
the post temporarily until we have found a new chairman of the management board
via an open competition," he explained.
The supervisory board of Nordic
Aviation Group AS will continue with three members and the other member of
the management board, Ahto Parl, as
the company's head of finance.
Hannes
Saarpuu
proved his ability to manage a service industry company as the director of Lux Ekspress, a position he held for
many years. He also has professional experience in the field of aviation.
- 18.07.2018 Страны Балтии получат от Еврокомиссии 110 млн. евро на строительство Rail Baltic
- 18.07.2018 Google Street View cars to be back on Estonian roads
- 18.07.2018 Ученые из разных стран снова встретились в Юрмале
- 18.07.2018 Пассажирский поезд Киев-Минск-Вильнюс-Рига начнет курсировать в конце сентября
- 18.07.2018 Литовские железнодорожники получат "железный глаз"
- 18.07.2018 Доходы Lietuvos gelezinkeliai в 2018 году выросли до 222 млн. евро
- 18.07.2018 Погранохрана продолжает конфискацию антирадаров на границе с Россией
- 18.07.2018 Airport Riga introduces free parking for 10-minute period for remainder of summer season
- 18.07.2018 Passenger train route Kyiv-Minsk-Vilnius-Riga to be opened in the fall
- 17.07.2018 Грузоперевозки составили четверть обслуженных TS Laevad паромных перевозок