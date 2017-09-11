Four-lane road to link Lithuania, Poland by 2022

A four-lane road will link Lithuania and Poland by 2022, the two countries' minister say. The Polish stretch could be built a bit earlier, by 2021, informs LETA/BNS.

"Four lanes will reach the border in Poland in 2021-2022," Polish Infrastructure Minister Andrzej Adamczyk told BNS Lithuania on Thursday, hoping that Lithuania would build a four-lane road on its side at the same time.





"We both expect those two roads to connect by 2022. The Poles might finish it a bit earlier," Lithuanian Transport Minister Rokas Masiulis told BNS Lithuania.





He also said he would discuss with his Polish counterparts ways to make the Via Baltica a smart road.





The four-lane international Via Baltica highway is set to link Tallinn, Riga, Kaunas and Warsaw.