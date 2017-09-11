Latvia, Port, Transport
Cargo turnover at Latvia's Skulte port unchanged in 4 months
The Skulte port in north-eastern Latvia reloaded 290,200 tons of cargo in the first four months of 2018, which is unchanged from the same period in 2017, writes LETA, according to the information provided by the port.
Timber prevailed among cargos handled at the Skulte port in the first four months of 2018 at 158,300 tons, up 15% year-on-year, while peat handling rose 26.2% to 67,500 tons.
Woodchips were reloaded in the amount of 56,000 tons, which was a 28.4% rise from the first four months of 2017.
In the said period, the Skulte port reloaded also 4,300 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2), down 24.5%, 2,200 tons of grain, down 5.1 times, and 1,900 tons of fish, up 36% year-on-year.
As reported, the annual cargo turnover at the Skulte port in 2017 was 819,800 tons or by 9.1% more than in 2016.
There are three large and seven small ports in Latvia. The Skulte port is the largest of Latvia's small ports by the cargo turnover in 2017.
