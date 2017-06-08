Baltic States – CIS, Cargo, Latvia, Port, Transport
Friday, 20.04.2018, 14:56
Cargo handling at Riga port might drop by 4 mln tons in 2018
Thus, according to LETA’s estimates, cargo handling at the Riga port might drop by about 12%.
"As the geopolitical situation is escalating, it is clear that the cargo handing is declining considerably," he said.
Ameriks said that the amount of oil products reloaded at the port has dropped significantly, and also other cargos brought from Russia, for example, coal, have dropped in volumes.
As reported, the Riga Freeport reloaded 33.675 million tons of cargo in 2017, which is by 9.2% less than in 2016. Bulk cargos accounted for 20.916 million tons of the annual cargo turnover last year, down 6.6% from 2016. Handling of general cargos rose 8% year-on-year to 7.031 million tons, and reloading of liquid cargos fell 29.9% to 5.728 million tons.
Coal prevailed among the cargos reloaded in the Freeport of Riga in 2017 at 35% or 11.776 million tons, down 11.4% year-on-year. Oil products made up 16.8% of all cargos handled in the port last year, followed by container cargos with 13%, timber with 8% and chemical cargos with 7.2%.
Riga is the largest Latvian port in terms of both cargo turnover and passengers.
