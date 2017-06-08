AHL Logistics buys plant, warehouse at Muuga Port

AHL Logistics, a logistics company owned by Finnish capital, has bought a former galvanization plant and warehouse at Muuga Port from the international steel producer Arcelomittal for 5 million euros, reports LETA/BNS.

AHL is planning to use the 30,000 square meter building for storing different bulk and general goods, and will also start loading and unloading ships at the commercial port, a member of the company's board, Mikko Juhani Laaksonen, said in a press release. "Our future plans include possibly loading and storing new goods as well as launching production to some extent," he added.





Laaksonen added that the cost of the transaction was 5 million euros and the company has entered into a preliminary contract with a company that wishes to launch the production of metal constructions on 10,000 square meters of the warehouse.





CFO of the state-owned port company Port of Tallinn (Tallinna Sadam) Margus Vihman said that a new company entering the Muuga Port is very positive as the company considers important that there are more and more possibilities for adding value to goods transported through Estonia.