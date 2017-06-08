Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Mergers and take-overs, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 03.04.2018, 07:31
AHL Logistics buys plant, warehouse at Muuga Port
AHL is planning to use the 30,000 square meter building for storing different bulk and general goods, and will also start loading and unloading ships at the commercial port, a member of the company's board, Mikko Juhani Laaksonen, said in a press release. "Our future plans include possibly loading and storing new goods as well as launching production to some extent," he added.
Laaksonen added that the cost of the transaction was 5 million euros and the company has entered into a preliminary contract with a company that wishes to launch the production of metal constructions on 10,000 square meters of the warehouse.
CFO of the state-owned port company Port of Tallinn (Tallinna Sadam) Margus Vihman said that a new company entering the Muuga Port is very positive as the company considers important that there are more and more possibilities for adding value to goods transported through Estonia.
- 03.04.2018 Ltfirewood looks for suppliers in Russia, Belarus
- 03.04.2018 Towards a well-functioning European labour market
- 03.04.2018 US Freeport LNG seen as potential LNG supplier to Lithuania
- 03.04.2018 No lawsuits re Estonia filed with European Court of Justice in 2017
- 03.04.2018 Стартовал автопробег Ташкент-Рига в честь 100-летия Латвии
- 01.04.2018 DefMin: Russia to fire missiles over Latvia's exclusive economic zone
- 01.04.2018 Ostapenko falls in Miami Premier final
- 29.03.2018 75.4 mln new shares to be issued at Port of Tallinn IPO
- 29.03.2018 Over EUR 981 mln have been directed to Estonian economy from EU funds