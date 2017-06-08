Construction designs of Rail Baltica station at Riga airport to cost EUR 4.5 mln

The development of construction designs for the railway station in the Riga airport, the related infrastructure and the railway viaduct to be built as part of the Rail Baltica fast train project will cost EUR 4.5 million, said Eiropas Dzelzcela Linijas (European Railway Lines), which is the Latvian national implementing body for the Rail Baltica project, informs LETA.

Andris Linuzs, a board member of Eiropas Dzelzcela Linijas, told the press on Tuesday that it was one of the most complicated technical designs to be developed in relation to the Rail Baltica project as designs had to be developed not only for the railway station but also for the related infrastructure, taking into account the existing and planned infrastructure of the Riga airport.





The designs will be developed by Prosiv general partnership comprising three companies - Sintagma (Italy), Prodex (Slovakia) and Vektors T (Latvia), which won the respective tender. Prosiv is to complete the designs in 17 months, and then a construction tender will be announced.





Baiba Rubesa, CEO of RB Rail, which is a pan-Baltic joint venture responsible for implementation of the Rail Baltica project, said that the agreement signed with Prosiv today showed that the project was moving towards maturity.





RB Rail is a joint venture set up by Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania to act as the central coordinator for the Rail Baltica project for the construction of a new fast conventional, European standard gauge double track electrified railway line from Tallinn to the Lithuanian-Polish border to create a connection with other European countries.





Part of the project costs, estimated around EUR 5.8 billion in total, are to be financed from the EU funds.