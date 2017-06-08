EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 20.03.2018, 15:53
Construction designs of Rail Baltica station at Riga airport to cost EUR 4.5 mln
Andris Linuzs, a board member of Eiropas Dzelzcela Linijas, told the press on Tuesday that it was one of the most complicated technical designs to be developed in relation to the Rail Baltica project as designs had to be developed not only for the railway station but also for the related infrastructure, taking into account the existing and planned infrastructure of the Riga airport.
The designs will be developed by Prosiv general partnership comprising three companies - Sintagma (Italy), Prodex (Slovakia) and Vektors T (Latvia), which won the respective tender. Prosiv is to complete the designs in 17 months, and then a construction tender will be announced.
Baiba Rubesa, CEO of RB Rail, which is a pan-Baltic joint venture responsible for implementation of the Rail Baltica project, said that the agreement signed with Prosiv today showed that the project was moving towards maturity.
RB Rail is a joint venture set up by Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania to act as the central coordinator for the Rail Baltica project for the construction of a new fast conventional, European standard gauge double track electrified railway line from Tallinn to the Lithuanian-Polish border to create a connection with other European countries.
Part of the project costs, estimated around EUR 5.8 billion in total, are to be financed from the EU funds.
- 20.03.2018 Какие страны оказывают наибольшее влияние на мир?
- 20.03.2018 British game developer opening office in Vilnius
- 20.03.2018 Latvia registered EU's sixth lowest number of asylum applications per million residents in 2017
- 20.03.2018 Имущество прокатного цеха KVV Liepajas metalurgs купило австрийское предприятие Smart Stahl
- 20.03.2018 FKTK проверяет возможность счетов дочерей президента России в банках Латвии
- 20.03.2018 Ежемесячные платежи латвийцев по ипотеке составляют в среднем 260 евро
- 20.03.2018 Amber Grid готовится объявить конкурс газопровода GIPL
- 20.03.2018 Часть груза СПГ была продана литовцами в Великобритении
- 20.03.2018 Совет RB Rail в четверг обсудит вопрос о дальнейшей работе Рубесы
- 20.03.2018 LHV Bank to open branch in London