Containers, Estonia, Railways, Transport
Friday, 16.03.2018, 14:40
EVR Cargo to lease 62 rail flatcars to Mitsubishi's Estonian partner
With the introduction of the new flatcars the container volumes transported on Estonian railways will almost triple, EVR Cargo said.
"The flatcars leased to the Estonian partner of Mitsubishi are a part of the investment plan of the freight wagon business line of EVR Cargo. The new acquisition will help the whole Estonian logistics sector and add certainty that Estonia is a good partner for those that launch business here," EVR Cargo CEO Raul Toomsalu said.
EVR Cargo and MTF Logistics have longtime experience in cooperation in operating two regular container routes. The new flatcars will be used to transport volume goods between the port of Muuga just outside Tallinn and the Koidula railway station on the Estonian-Russian border.
The main lines of business for EVR Cargo are freight shipment, construction and maintanence of engines and wagons, and lease of wagons. The company employs a workforce of 650.
