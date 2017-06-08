Cargo, Latvia, Railways, Transport
Rail freight in Latvia down 15.6% in January-February
International cargo shipments by rail in January-February 2018 came to 7.6 million tons, down 16.1% year-on-year, while domestic shipments rose 9.3% to 222,300 tons.
Transit cargo carried by rail was at 7.058 million tons in the first two months of this year, down 15.9% from the same period last year. Import cargo carried by rail fell 17.4% to 492,100 tons, and export cargo was down 29.7% to 50,200 tons.
Shipping of rail cargo via Latvia's ports was down 21% year-on-year to 6.203 million tons in January-February 2018, and deliveries of transit cargo by land grew 58.2% to 854,600 tons.
A total of 43.792 million tons of freight were shipped by rail in Latvia in 2017, down 8.4% from 2016. Rail freight carried in January-February 2017 amounted to 9.264 million tons.
