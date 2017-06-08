Cargo, Latvia, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 12.03.2018, 14:58
Cargo turnover in Riga port decreased by 10.1% in 2 months
Bulk cargos accounted for 3.388 million tons of the annual cargo turnover in the first two months of this year, down 6.5% year-on-year. Handling of general cargos rose 21.1% year-on-year to 1.306 million tons, and reloading of liquid cargos fell 43.6% to 789,100 tons.
Coal prevailed among the cargos reloaded in the Freeport of Riga in January-February at 36.5%, compared to 35% in 2017. Coal in the first two months of this year accounted for 2.002 million tons, down 8,4% year-on-year.
Oil products made up 14.2% of all cargos handled in the port in the said period, falling 43.3% to 781,100 tons, followed by container cargos with 13.9% of all cargos, timber with 9.5% and chemical cargos with 7.2%.
In February the Riga port reloaded 2.712 million tons of cargos, including 1.683 million tons of bulk cargos, 682,600 tons of general cargos, and 346,300 tons of liquid cargos.
In the first two months of 2017, the Freeport of Riga handled 6.1 million tons.
Riga is the largest Latvian port in terms of both cargo turnover and passengers.
- 12.03.2018 In January, foreign trade turnover in Latvia was 12.4% larger y-o-y
- 12.03.2018 US company to provide retailers with Estonia's Cleveron's parcel robots
- 12.03.2018 В Латвии установят максимально допустимый уровень трансжиров в продуктах питания
- 12.03.2018 FKTK: самоочищение финансового сектора нужно продолжать
- 12.03.2018 В Клайпедский порт прибывает первый в этом году груз СПГ Statoil
- 12.03.2018 Riga port sees number of ship passengers’ growth 18.1% in January-February
- 12.03.2018 Over EUR 875,200 paid out in government compensations to crime victims in Latvia in 2017
- 12.03.2018 Wintershall и OMV в любом случае будут финансировать “Северный поток-2”
- 12.03.2018 Latvia signs a new cooperation agreement with Flanders
- 12.03.2018 Mother Jones: Putin's daughters have secret bank accounts in Latvia