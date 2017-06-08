Cargo turnover in Riga port decreased by 10.1% in 2 months

The Riga Freeport reloaded 5.483 million tons of cargo in January-February 2018, which is by 10.1% less than in the respective period last year, the port reported LETA.

Bulk cargos accounted for 3.388 million tons of the annual cargo turnover in the first two months of this year, down 6.5% year-on-year. Handling of general cargos rose 21.1% year-on-year to 1.306 million tons, and reloading of liquid cargos fell 43.6% to 789,100 tons.





Coal prevailed among the cargos reloaded in the Freeport of Riga in January-February at 36.5%, compared to 35% in 2017. Coal in the first two months of this year accounted for 2.002 million tons, down 8,4% year-on-year.





Oil products made up 14.2% of all cargos handled in the port in the said period, falling 43.3% to 781,100 tons, followed by container cargos with 13.9% of all cargos, timber with 9.5% and chemical cargos with 7.2%.





In February the Riga port reloaded 2.712 million tons of cargos, including 1.683 million tons of bulk cargos, 682,600 tons of general cargos, and 346,300 tons of liquid cargos.





In the first two months of 2017, the Freeport of Riga handled 6.1 million tons.





Riga is the largest Latvian port in terms of both cargo turnover and passengers.