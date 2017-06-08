Estonia, Russia, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 08.03.2018, 22:48
Some 2,000 cars in line to enter Estonia in Ivangorod
Residents of St. Petersburg want to travel to Narva and onwards to Estonia in massive quantities for the duration of the holidays celebrated in Russia, the online publication Fontanka.ru said. However, according to the people in the queue, the traffic jam is moving only at a speed of 400 meters in two hours.
Representatives of the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board said that everything is as normal from the Estonian side and that the border crossing point in Narva is operating as per the daily regime without hindrances. "According to the head of the border crossing point, there are slightly more people crossing the border due to the holidays, but there is nothing out of the ordinary and everything is well," Kerttu Krall, spokesperson for the East prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board, tolds on Thursday.
Russian media said that there are similar jams also on the border between Russia and Finland.
In relation to the International Women's Day, Thursday and Friday are days off in Russia.
- 08.03.2018 Вкус Франции в Риге представят 14 латвийских ресторанов
- 08.03.2018 Cargo vessel in distress near Gogland island not at risk of fuel leak
- 08.03.2018 Australia to open its first pop-up embassy in Tallinn
- 08.03.2018 Минфин Эстонии подозревает концерн Hkscan в уклонении от налогов
- 08.03.2018 В Ивангороде въезда в Эстонию ждали около 2000 автомобилей
- 08.03.2018 Клайпеда снижает портовые сборы для паромов
- 08.03.2018 Hansapost и Hobby Hall объединились
- 08.03.2018 Минфин: инфляция в Эстонии замедлилась
- 08.03.2018 Структурный дефицит госбюджета Эстонии вырастет в этом году до 1,5 % ВВП
- 08.03.2018 Andris Linuzs: Disagreements among RB Rail shareholders not critical to the project