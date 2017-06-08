Baltic, Construction, EU – Baltic States, Railways, Transport
Andris Linuzs: Disagreements among RB Rail shareholders not critical to the project
“All the necessary decisions have been taken on the highest
political level, the project’s implementation scheme has been approved, the
work schedule is in place and tasks have been delegated, and the shareholders
are working accordingly. Of course, there are delays because this is the most
complex project in the European Union (EU). But even these delays are not
critical,” Linuzs said.
The EDzL CEO
explained that the project can only be implemented in all three Baltic
countries.
“The countries’ national and the project’s common interests
are intersecting in this project, and the shareholders are working to align
them. Latvia and Lithuania are the biggest rivals fighting for the freight.
There have been no signals or doubts from us, Lithuania or Estonia that the
shareholders are not focused on completing the project as scheduled. There will
always be some doubts, but they are not critical,” Linuzs said.
Patriks Markevics,
director of the Transport Ministry’s Railway Department, said that the proposal
to set up an integrated organization for the project’s implementation was very
radical, because the Lithuanians and Estonians feel that their control over the
project has been reduced.
“This causes the greatest concerns because it affects the
national implementation organizations’ interests. The interests of Lithuania’s
rail company are often on the verge of infringement. The Lithuanian company
believes that a centralized management will restrict their opportunities. If
Rail Baltica was based in some other country the situation would be different.
Now there are concerns that Riga will be controlling everything. Radical
changes in the project’s management have to be made very carefully, taking into
account all countries’ interests,” Markevics said.
“We, the shareholders, have to offer the EU a model accepted
by all the parties involved in the project. We have to reach an agreement
ourselves. The EU will not help with this,” Linuzs said.
The Rail Baltica project is important to the whole region
and it will be completed. The disagreements over the implementation model are
not threatening the project’s implementation,” Romualds Razuks (Unity), secretary of the Saeima committee’s Baltic
affairs subcommittee, concluded after the meeting with EDzL representatives.
Lawmakers at the meeting voiced support for a joint,
centralized implementation model for Rail Baltica. They argued that such a
model has a number of advantages, as it allows ensuring a more effective
management and development, and it is financially more advantageous.
The European Commission, which has pledged to cover 85% of
the project’s EUR 5.8 bln costs, has also backed a centralized management of
the Rail Baltica project, Razuks noted.
RB Rail is a joint
venture set up by Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania to implement the Rail Baltica
project, the first rail infrastructure project of this kind in the Baltics. RB
Rail is the central coordinator of Rail Baltica.
Eiropas Dzelzcela
Linijas is a state-owned enterprise tasked with the implementation of the
Rail Baltica railroad project in Latvia.
