Lithuania's Kaunas in talks with Wizz Air on new flight destinations

Administration of Lithuania's second city Kaunas is holding talks with Hungary's budget airline Wizz Air on new flight destinations, as the city hopes to expand the network of routes and attract more tourists, LETA/BNS writes according to Kauno Diena daily said.

According to the report, Kaunas is reviewing its current contract with the Hungarian company. Vice-Mayor Simonas Kairys says Kaunas wants more development and is interested in the possibility to open air routes to Germany, Finland and other countries. More details about the deal with Wizz Air are expected in mid-April.





Wizz Air currently flies from Kaunas to the Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom, said the daily.