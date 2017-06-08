Airport, Lithuania, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 07.03.2018, 22:09
Lithuania's Kaunas in talks with Wizz Air on new flight destinations
BC, Vilnius, 07.03.2018.Print version
Administration of Lithuania's second city Kaunas is holding talks with Hungary's budget airline Wizz Air on new flight destinations, as the city hopes to expand the network of routes and attract more tourists, LETA/BNS writes according to Kauno Diena daily said.
According to the report, Kaunas is reviewing its current contract with the Hungarian company. Vice-Mayor Simonas Kairys says Kaunas wants more development and is interested in the possibility to open air routes to Germany, Finland and other countries. More details about the deal with Wizz Air are expected in mid-April.
Wizz Air currently flies from Kaunas to the Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom, said the daily.
Other articles:
- 07.03.2018 В Риге начнет работать "Яндекс.Такси"
- 07.03.2018 Port of Kiel tips Record 600,000 Cruise Passengers
- 07.03.2018 Страховщик: неопытные водители слишком быстро признают вину в дорожно-транспортных происшествиях
- 07.03.2018 7% more tourists stay in Estonian accommodation establishments in January
- 07.03.2018 Latvia's Mego buying 17 Rimi, Iki stores in Lithuania
- 07.03.2018 Латвийская Mego покупает супермаркеты в Литве
- 07.03.2018 Число безбилетников в рижском общественном транспорте в феврале сократилось на 15,2%
- 07.03.2018 Капитальный ремонт рижского Вантового моста может начаться осенью
- 07.03.2018 Number of flights handled by Latvian air traffic controller LGS up 5.6% in January-February
- 06.03.2018 Состояние Вантового моста в центре Риги оценивается как запущенное