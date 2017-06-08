Latvia, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 06.03.2018, 21:31
Latvijas Kugnieciba shipping company to reduce share capital by EUR 341.5 mln
According to the rules of the capital reduction, approved on
February 23, the decision to reduce the shipping company’s share capital was
taken in order to optimize the share capital and restructure the company’s
resources. The share capital will be reduced by redeeming 341.5 mln Latvijas
Kugnieciba shares, paying EUR 1 per each share.
Creditors have a month to file their claims, according to an
announcement published in the official gazette Latvijas Vestnesis.
At their extraordinary meeting on February 19, Latvijas Kugnieciba shareholders amended
the company’s articles of association, changing the face value of Latvijas Kugnieciba shares to EUR 1 per
share from EUR 0.3 per share.
As reported, Latvijas
Kugnieciba increased its share capital twice since December 2017, by EUR
120 in December 2017 and by EUR 164 mln in February this year.
Latvijas Kugnieciba
group closed the first nine months of 2017 with EUR 62.467 mln in turnover,
down 6.5 % from the same period in 2016, and a profit of EUR 11.944 mln in
contrast to a loss incurred a year ago.
Latvijas Kugnieciba
provides shipping services in all seas and oceans of the world, trains and
recruits crews, as well as provides technical ship management to its own and
ships owned by other companies.
In mid-February 2018, Latvijas
Kugnieciba delisted from the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.
- 06.03.2018 БПБК не исключает блокирования соцсетей в Латвии
- 06.03.2018 Состояние Вантового моста в центре Риги оценивается как запущенное
- 06.03.2018 Представители отрасли: Латвия каждый год теряет до 30 млн. евро без крупных международных конференций
- 06.03.2018 In 2017 the amount of passengers rose, volume of freights carried reduced in Latvia
- 06.03.2018 Судьбу латвийских шестилеток решат родители
- 06.03.2018 Развитие рижского района Сканстес под вопросом
- 06.03.2018 Генпрокурор: нет оснований считать, что на расследование дела Римшевича потребуются годы
- 06.03.2018 В январе 2018 года латвийские ГЭС удвоили выработку электроэнергии
- 06.03.2018 Зарегистрированная безработица в Латвии феврале составила 7,1%
- 06.03.2018 Предварительная прибыль Latvijas valsts mezi в прошлом году - 64,8 млн. евро