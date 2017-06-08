Airport, Lithuania, Tourism, Transport
Vilnius airport fees may revise Ryanair plans
"Over the next two or three years, we will be
allocating at least five more aircraft into the Baltic states. The decisions
that I have to make is where and there are similar characteristics to markets
in all three countries. What will probably and almost certainly determine where
the aircraft will go is the price. If the trajectory remains upwards in
Lithuania, that puts Lithuania at a disadvantage," told David O'Brien, commercial director at
Ryanair.
In his words, the growing Vilnius airport fees make it less
competitive in the region.
"My opinion is that it is a step towards
uncompetitiveness. I am not going to pretend that prices in Vilnius, Riga and
Tallinn are outrageously high compared to Heathrow or Gatwick but it important
that you retain your competitiveness," said O'Brien.
Ryanair currently
has airplane bases in Vilnius and Kaunas where it stores two aircraft each. The
company has no airplanes in Riga or Tallinn. Furthermore, the company operates
a maintenance and technical service center in Kaunas.
The Vilnius airport is raising fees for airlines starting
April, with growing air gateway costs indicated as the main reason behind the
decision.
