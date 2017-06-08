Cargo, Latvia, Railways, Transport
Friday, 02.03.2018, 18:59
Latvijas Dzelzcels' decreases 6.4% in 2017
The company's management report says that higher profit is
attributable to changes to the Corporate Income Tax Law that came into effect
on January 1 this year, which stipulate that deferred tax accrued by companies
has to be included in their profit or loss statement. As a result, the
company's profit after tax increased EUR 22.416 mln in 2017. Therefore the
company's preliminary profit before tax was EUR 768,000 last year.
Latvijas Dzelzcels'
management report explains that the substantial reduction in turnover last year
was due to lower rail freight amounts.
The company's equity at the end of 2017 was EUR 315.2 mln,
EUR 23.2 mln up from 2016.
According to Latvijas Dzelzcels representatives, 17.5 mln
passengers were transported by rail last year, or 1.5% more than in 2016, as
well as 43.8 mln tons of freight - 8.4% less than in 2016.
Latvijas Dzelzcels
group companies did a lot last year to improve various processes and
efficiency of operations, develop new services and expand into new markets,
said the company's vice president Aivars
Straksas. Last year's financial results are good overall, he added.
One of the companies of Latvijas
Dzelzcels group, LDz Cargo posted
EUR 235.3 mln in turnover - EUR 40.2 mln down from 2016, and EUR 800,000 in
profit before tax. Due to said amendments, the company's profit after tax was
EUR 12.6 mln last year. The company's equity increased more than EUR 10 mln to
EUR 136.6 mln at the end of 2017.
LDz Logistika's
net turnover in 2017 was EUR 27.1 mln - a twofold increase on 2016, while the
company's profit after tax amounted to EUR 200,000.
LDz Ritosa Sastava
Serviss' net turnover last year was EUR 63.2 mln, EUR 5.3 mln down from
2016, and profit after tax was EUR 1.5 mln, EUR 1.3 mln more than in 2016. The
company's equity was EUR 42.5 mln.
LDz Infrastruktura's
turnover was EUR 12.7 mln and profit after tax EUR 800,000 last year. LDz Apsardze's turnover amounted to EUR
6.5 mln and profit after tax to EUR 31,710 in 2017.
