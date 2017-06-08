Tallinn Airport allowing aircraft to take off after Airbus A320 emergency landing

Representatives of Tallinn Airport said that the runway closed after the emergency landing of an Airbus A320 aircraft has once again been opened for aircraft to take off, reports LETA/BNS.

"Tallinn Airport is enabling air carriers on the basis of need to take off from a shortened runway, but the runway is still closed for landings until at least 10 p.m.," Priit Koff, chief of corporate communication and business development at Tallinn Airport, said.





There is a Finnair flight to Helsinki, a Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt and a Nordica flight to Brussels departing from Tallinn. The airport is operatively cooperating with the Safety Investigation Bureau and Smartlynx Airlines, the air carrier that owns the aircraft, to open the runway fully as soon as possible and restore regular air traffic, Koff added.





An Airbus A320 aircraft of the airline Smartlynx made an emergency landing at Tallinn Airport at 5:11 p.m. on Wednesday. There were seven crew members on board the aircraft, none of whom were injured in the incident.





"Smartlynx Airlines announces that today, on February 28, the flight MYX9001 ran into technical difficulties when landing at Tallinn Airport at approximately 5:23 p.m. There were no passengers on board as it was training flight. Seven crew members -- two pilots, four trainees and one instructor -- were safely evacuated from the aircraft," Smartlynx Airlines said in a press release.





The airline announced that it is cooperating with the Estonian Safety Investigation Bureau in investigating the incident.





Smartlynx Airlines was founded in 1992 in Latvia under the name of Latcarter. The company's paid capital is 1 mln euros. Its sole owner if Smart Aviation Holdings.

Smartlynx Airlines specializes in full-service ACMI (Aircraft-Crew-Maintenance-Insurance) aircraft lease services and is the leading ACMI provider in the EU on Airbus A320 aircraft. The airline also provides full charter operation in its home markets of Latvia and Estonia, predominantly in the leisure market, and performs flight crew training.