Port of Tallinn may start construction of cruise terminal in 2018

Valdo Kalm, CEO of the state-owned port company Port of Tallinn (AS Tallinna Sadam), said that it is possible that the construction of a terminal servicing cruise passengers will also be started in the framework of the development work of the Old Harbor at the end of this year and that the estimated cost of the construction is a couple of million euros, reports LETA/BNS.

The Port of Tallinn this year is planning to start with the expansion of Terminal D, the construction of a bridge across the Admiralty Inlet and if all goes well, the plan is to also start the construction of the cruise terminal. "If all goes well, we would launch the cruise terminal project as well, as the cruise business is going well. The number of cruise tourists rose 18 percent last year -- we must welcome them better," Kalm told BNS.





He said after the construction of the cruise terminal, the plan is to also build a third pier for cruise ships. "If all goes according to plan, then we are also planning a third cruise pier. This is not a very large investment and the natural conditions are very good," he said.

Kalm said that the estimated cost of both developments is a couple of million euros.





Port of Tallinn on Wednesday opened the arrivals of Terminal A, which has a newly updated interior design. Kalm said that in the future, the plan is to more extensively and entirely renovate terminals A and B. The company in February 2018 announced a procurement for a contract for the extension of Terminal D by approximately 7,000 square meters, while the estimated cost of the construction is approximately 15 million euros. The deadline for offers is March 23.





The company is planning to build a pedestrian bridge across the channel of the Admiralty Inlet to enable pedestrians to more comfortably move between the two passenger terminals and the areas in between. The bridge is planned to be completed by the end of 2018. A project titled "New Balance 100" drawn up by the Latvian branch of the Dutch architectural firm SIA Witteveen + Bos Latvia was declared the winner of the competition for the design of the project. The idea competition, further design and construction will be co-financed by the European Union in the framework of a Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) project.