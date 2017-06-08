Estonia, Port, Tourism, Transport
Revenue of Port of Tallinn grows, profit declines in 2017
Freight
handled by the ports of Port of Tallinn totaled 19.2 million tons, which is 5%
less than in 2016. The number of passengers served at the company's ports
increased 4% to a record 10.6 million people, the company said.
The decline in the freight carried was due to liquid
cargo, while all other freight categories increased, chairman of the port
company's supervisory board Aare Tark said.
"An increase in the number of passengers
gives Tallinna Sadam a reason to rejoice for already 10 years in a row. The most popular
ship route continues to be Tallinn-Helsinki, where 8.3 million people were
carried during the year. For the first time ever the number of passengers
carried on the Tallinn-Stockholm route exceeded one million. Cruise ships
visited the ports of Port of Tallinn 316 times and brought 566,000 tourists to
Estonia," Tark said.
TS Laevad, a subsidiary of
Port of Tallinn, carried 2.23 million passengers and 950,000 vehicles between
mainland and Estonia's large western islands during its first year of operation
on the routes.
In 2017 the company paid 48 million euros of dividend
to the state coffers as well as income tax of 12 million euros.
