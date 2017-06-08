Rail freight in Latvia fell by 15.9% in January

Freight transportation using the Latvian railway infrastructure amounted to 4.062 million tons in the first month of 2018, down 15.9% from the same period in 2017, the data of the Transport Ministry shows, cites LETA.

International cargo shipments by rail in January 2018 came to 3.958 million tons, down 16.4% from January 2017, while domestic shipments rose 7.6% to 103,500 tons.





Transit cargo carried by rail was at 3.686 million tons in the month of the year, down 16.2% from the same month a year ago. Import cargo carried by rail fell 19.1% to 241,300 tons, and export cargo was down 17.5% to 30,600 tons.





Shipping of rail cargo via Latvia’s ports was down 21.1% year-on-year to 3.24 million tons and deliveries of transit cargo by land grew 51.6% to 445,700 tons.





A total of 43.792 million tons of freight were shipped by rail in Latvia in 2017, including 4.832 million tons in January 2017.