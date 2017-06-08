Cargo, Latvia, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 14.02.2018, 08:40
Latvian ports see cargo turnover fall 22.1% in January
Bulk cargos,
which dominated in the Latvian ports in January this year, fell 23.1% to 2.577
million tons. Coal cargos contracted 40.1% to 1.143 million tons, chemical
cargos rose 8.3% to 230,800 and woodchip cargos dropped 26.5% to 111,900 tons
.
Reloading of liquid cargos in the Latvian ports was
down 35.8% to 1.435 million tons in January 2018. Oil products made up the
largest part of the liquid cargos reloaded in January, falling 36.9%
year-on-year to 1.362 million tons.
Handling of general cargos, meanwhile, increased 17.2%
to 1.008 million tons. Container cargos rose 4.5% to 396,200 tons and roll
on/roll off cargos grew 18.8% to 283,600 tons. Timber was up 35.7% to 276,100
tons.
Riga led other Latvian port by cargo turnover in
January this year, having reloaded 2.77 million tons of cargo, which was 13.5%
less than in the month of 2017. The port of Ventspils followed with 1.477
million tons of cargo reloaded in January 2018, down 42% year-on-year, and the
port of Liepaja was third with 643,000 tons of cargo, up 9.6% from January
2017.
Skulte led Latvia's small ports by cargo turnover in
January 2018, as it reloaded 66,600 tons at a 19.1% rise year-on-year.
Salacgriva followed with 26,700 tons, up 32.8%, and Mersrags was third with
25,400 tons, down 7.3%.
All small Latvian ports together handled 129,700 tons
of cargos in January of this year, up 19.9% from the respective period last
year.
In 2017, the Latvian ports reloaded 61.877 million
tons of cargo, down 2% from 2016.
